Hillsides Celebrates First Anniversary

Hillsides, the purpose-built residential home for persons living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, has celebrated its first anniversary with a reception in the home’s garden to commemorate the occasion.

Hillsides currently provide care and accommodation for 52 residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and who require specialist care. Additionally, Hillsides also includes a respite ward, which offers short-term support and professional care for families who may need these services for their loved ones.

The home’s ethos is to provide its residents with a secure and homely environment, offering compassionate care and support at all times, be it physical or emotional. Hillsides is staffed by carers and nurses from MedDoc, which maintains a seamless working relationship with the Elderly Residential Services (ERS).

Hillsides boasts spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and expansive communal areas for residents to gather. It also offers a wide range of excellent amenities, enhancements and safety features specifically designed for persons living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The designs throughout the building are tailored to minimise the risk of injuries and falls, including soft flooring, handrails and specially adapted doorframes to avoid hand injuries. Low-profile beds also assist those residents with impaired mobility. As is the case at Mount Alveria, the John Mackintosh Home and the BellaVista Day Centre, Hillsides is fully fitted with ‘Dementia Friendly’ furniture and colour coded areas across the building, to assist with the residents’ orientation.

Residents also have access to General Practitioners, three of whom are assigned solely to provide services to ERS and, in addition, a Consultant Geriatrician. By carrying out clinics ‘in-house,’ elderly residents do not have to endure the stress of having to attend medical appointments at the Primary Care Centre or St Bernard’s Hospital unless it is absolutely necessary. Physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech & language therapy are also available and delivered at Hillsides.

The Snoezelen Room offers residents an area to aid relaxation and reduce anxiety without the need for medication. A spacious and well-kempt garden also provides an area where they can relax and enjoy spending time with their visiting loved ones, carers and colleagues. The ‘Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society’ has a facility within the campus where they offer support and advice to relatives and liaison with staff to address any issues which may have been brought to their attention and which may need to be addressed.