You may have been following the incredible journey of Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer – and if you haven’t, why not?! (read more about him in our article ‘Mean, Lean, Rowing Marine’). Lee is now officially the record holder for rowing across the Atlantic. Yes, you read that right. The entire Atlantic. Solo and unsupported. And with only one leg too!

Lee, 49, was given a send-off from Gibraltar before commencing his journey from Portimao, Portugal on January 7thof this year. He went on to cover approximately 3,800 miles of blood, sweat, and tears across the Atlantic Ocean before arriving in French Guiana in just 60 days – a whole 36 days faster than the previous (able-bodied!) record holder.

Lee’s successful Guinness World Record attempt has raised awareness and money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund, which supports wounded, injured and sick service personnel, and veterans using sport and adventurous challenges as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

A sincere congratulations Lee, from all of us here in Gibraltar. You are an inspiration, and a reminder that the sky is the limit.

Further information can be found at www.leespencer.co.uk. For donations please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeeJSpencer. Follow the conversation via #NotDefinedByDisability.