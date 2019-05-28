Heritage Trust Painting Competition Exhibition

The exhibition of entries into the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s Annual Painting Competition is now open at the GEMA Art Gallery, Montagu Bastion Line Wall Road. The exhibition will be open until the 7thJune.

The competition, which celebrates its 30th year, took place on Saturday 11thMay and saw participation from of a wide spectrum of the Gibraltar community from locally established artists, to amateurs, to school children and families alike.

The aim of the competition has always been to encourage participants to take a closer look at the heritage that surrounds them on a daily basis and reproduce it through artistic media. Views and Vistas are also an important part of our heritage, to maintain lines of sight to our historical upper town and buildings of historical interest, and of course the Rock itself. All artwork was done on the day from 9am to 5pm on site at Coaling island and the Small Boats Marina. This a view which many visitors to the Rock will see, whether arriving by sea or air, it’s the backdrop to many historical battles and can been seen depicted throughout historical paintings and photographs.

At the exhibition opening and prize giving Thursday night, Louis Peralta took the 1stprize in the adult section, with Gema Larios Calderon receiving 2ndand Vin Mifsud 3rd prize. Javier Perez Plata, Lee Dadpour and Kathleen Victory received Highly Commended. In the Junior section (age11-17) Sinead Desoisa took the 1st prize, with Matthew Bosano receiving 2nd and Alex Moreno 3rdprize. Isabella Camillen was highly commended. And in the Children’s Section (Under 10) prizes went to Kate Pińer in 1st place, Emily Gomez in 2nd and Amalia Bell-Horne in 3rd, with Grace Gomez Goldwin and Sofia Kemp were highly commended. The David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist was presented to Sinead Desoisa. Prizes were presented by the Minister for Heritage, Dr. John Cortes.

The Trust would like to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services for kindly sponsoring 1stPrize of the Adult section this year with £1,000.

All artwork entries from this year’s competition will be on display at the GEMA Art Gallery, Line Wall Road from Friday 24thMay to Friday 7thJune. The gallery will be open from 10am to 3pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, late night openings until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The exhibition is free and open to the public.