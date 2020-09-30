Oliver Cox, 17

Student at Bayside Comprehensive School

“One of the spookiest movies I have ever seen was the IT series of movies. Without fail they still give me goosebumps whenever I watch them again with friends. I don’t normally watch scary movies, but when I do, I sure know about it!”

Roe Torreon, 24

Audit Associate at Ernst & Young Limited

“My favourite spooky movie of all time is Freddy vs. Jason! It’s a clash between Freddy Krueger (of a Nightmare on Elm Street) and Jason Voorhees (of Friday the 13th) – two ultimate horror movie characters in this standoff. It’s been 17 years… but the song is still fresh in my mind:

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you

Three, four, better lock your door

Five, six, grab a crucifix

Seven, eight, ya better stay awake

Nine, ten, he’s back again”

…and yes I’ll never sleep again!”

Fernanda Teuma, 16

Student at Westside Comprehensive School

“I haven’t really watched many scary movies growing up. One which really scared me as a kid though was definitely Coraline, I mean even now I can’t watch it because it brings back memories to when I was little and I couldn’t sleep those nights because all I could think about was the creepy mother. Another spooky movie which I last watched was IT 2 and to be honest it was more funny than scary. I really enjoyed the comedy behind it. 10/10 would definitely recommend.”

Patrizia Imossi, 29

Artist & Teacher at Bayside Comprehensive School

“Coraline! I adore anything written by Neil Gaiman and although the film adaptation is far from perfect, it is still delightfully dark and eerie. Coraline is a heroine of her own story. I love her strength and her innate sense of adventure. She is an intelligent, resourceful and brave little girl who revolts against societal norms and authority with so much courage! She is hands down my favourite female literary character I’ve ever had the pleasure to know and I want to be her best friend.”

Gintare Zazeckyte, 27

Reformer Pilates Teacher at Atlantic Suites Health Club

“Hocus Pocus is a type of movie that I would watch over and over again! The film follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on Halloween night. Sarah is my favourite witch and I especially love one part of the movie where she calls all the kids of the village with the song ‘Come Little Children’.”

Phoebe Kelly, 26

Executive PA at the Gibraltar University

” From ‘buttons for eyes’ to the dreaded ‘Other Mother’, and all the strange adventures in between, the twisty turn-about world of Coraline offers the perfect balance of fantasy and SPOOK for me.”

