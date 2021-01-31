Vicky and Winston Danino,

Married 52 years

“The secret to a long-lasting relationship is patience, communication, understanding and the main thing – respect!” [Vicky and Winston celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary in 2018, renewing their vows at the cathedral.]

Pricilla and Henry Sacramento,

Married 25 years

“After thirty-three years of togetherness and twenty-five years legally married and happily going strong, a question that we often get asked is: “What is the secret to a long-lasting relationship?” It may sound like a cliche but the words, love, mutual respect, trust, good communication, give and take, never taking each other for granted, come to mind! Understanding that kitchen appliances, ironing board and mop don’t come with a gender label, in other words, sharing everything!” Henry adds: “Understanding who is the boss makes life bliss…!”

Photo © John Piris

Julio and Luisa Pons

Married 55 years

Luisa: “My faith in God has helped me all my life, but it’s all about finding a balance and making sure that the positives always outweigh the negatives.”

Julio: “The wife is the boss.”