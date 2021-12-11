-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Tammy Isola, 25 

HR Assistant at ISOLAS LLP and Fiduciary Group

“The rule I would make would be that everyone must respect the rule of law. This would result in universal complicity with the law, resulting in no crime being committed around the world.”

Darius Cotizo Gui  

Accounts at DHL Gibraltar

“The rule would be to never impose on others what you can’t do yourself. For me, fairness means being able to do the things you ask other to do, for yourself.”

Michelle Rugeroni 

Sales at DHL Gibraltar 

“The rule would be to treat people with kindness as Harry Styles says in his song. Everyone is going through something or other so it’s important to ALWAYS treat people with kindness.”

Alice Isola, 20  

Student at Durham University

“I would say for everybody to be kind, because the majority of bad things in this world are caused by people being unkind. Politics would completely change, equality would be a reality and most crimes would never happen. It would also mean more people would be happy which we definitely need.”

Want to see yourself or your team featured here? Get in touch at 

[email protected] and we’ll send you our monthly question!

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleNew Year’s Eve Online Celebrations
Next articleFour New Appointments Announced at KPMG Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR