Tammy Isola, 25 HR Assistant at ISOLAS LLP and Fiduciary Group “The rule I would make would be that everyone must respect the rule of law. This would result in universal complicity with the law, resulting in no crime being committed around the world.”

Darius Cotizo Gui Accounts at DHL Gibraltar “The rule would be to never impose on others what you can’t do yourself. For me, fairness means being able to do the things you ask other to do, for yourself.”

Michelle Rugeroni Sales at DHL Gibraltar “The rule would be to treat people with kindness as Harry Styles says in his song. Everyone is going through something or other so it’s important to ALWAYS treat people with kindness.”

Alice Isola, 20 Student at Durham University “I would say for everybody to be kind, because the majority of bad things in this world are caused by people being unkind. Politics would completely change, equality would be a reality and most crimes would never happen. It would also mean more people would be happy which we definitely need.”

