Noelle Imossi

Teacher 

The best purchase I have ever made, especially during the summer months, is ‘Skin So Soft’ from an Avon distributor, Nicky Buckley.  It is a moisturiser that works as an incredible mosquito repellent as it contains Citronella and is only €4.50 a bottle! The worst purchase must be a beach bag with a fridge at the bottom. An awesome idea but it broke almost instantly!

Audrey Stagno 

Classroom Assistant

The best item I have ever bought is the Thermomix – I love to cook. It’s expensive but I’ve had mine now for 10 years, and I use it on a daily basis. The worst… I bought a leather jacket from China once and it came back like a plastic one the size to fit an action man!

Francesca Makey 

Teacher

My Stackers jewellery box has been one of the best items I’ve treated myself to as all of my jewellery is organised in one place and I can purchase more stacks as my collection grows; I now have 4! The worst was my shellac manicure machine because as much as I practise, my nails never last more than a couple of days and I just end up paying for a proper manicure every few weeks instead.

Maite Carrasco-Randal

Classroom Assistant

My best purchase ever is Alexa! She keeps me entertained with the best music!  She tells me the time, weather and answers any questions. She can actually be very funny.  The worst purchase ever was a boiler of course! It broke exactly the day after the warranty ended.

Lizanne Bado

Customer Services at Gibraltar Airport

After spending quite an interesting amount of money on a Dyson Airwrap for my curly and frizzy hair on levanter days, I must say I highly recommend it to every single woman out there. It’s easy and quick to style, curl, straighten and mould your hair to any shape or form. I use it daily and would not be able to live without it – worth every penny. Worst buy – a cookery book I have never read.

Shakira Nehhas

Sports Therapist at Gibraltar Orthopaedic and Medical Clinic

My best purchase has got to be the Theragun PRO. As a Sports Therapist, I was intrigued to know what the hype was about this massage gun. I can confirm that it’s by far the best purchase I’ve made in a long time. I absolutely love it! My worst purchase has got to be the Cicapair colour correcting treatment by Dr.Jart+! It most definitely isn’t worth the money and hype.

Want to see yourself or your team featured here? Get in touch at [email protected] and we’ll send you our monthly question!

The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

