Noelle Imossi
Teacher
The best purchase I have ever made, especially during the summer months, is ‘Skin So Soft’ from an Avon distributor, Nicky Buckley. It is a moisturiser that works as an incredible mosquito repellent as it contains Citronella and is only €4.50 a bottle! The worst purchase must be a beach bag with a fridge at the bottom. An awesome idea but it broke almost instantly!
Audrey Stagno
Classroom Assistant
The best item I have ever bought is the Thermomix – I love to cook. It’s expensive but I’ve had mine now for 10 years, and I use it on a daily basis. The worst… I bought a leather jacket from China once and it came back like a plastic one the size to fit an action man!
Francesca Makey
Teacher
My Stackers jewellery box has been one of the best items I’ve treated myself to as all of my jewellery is organised in one place and I can purchase more stacks as my collection grows; I now have 4! The worst was my shellac manicure machine because as much as I practise, my nails never last more than a couple of days and I just end up paying for a proper manicure every few weeks instead.
Maite Carrasco-Randal
Classroom Assistant
My best purchase ever is Alexa! She keeps me entertained with the best music! She tells me the time, weather and answers any questions. She can actually be very funny. The worst purchase ever was a boiler of course! It broke exactly the day after the warranty ended.
Lizanne Bado
Customer Services at Gibraltar Airport
After spending quite an interesting amount of money on a Dyson Airwrap for my curly and frizzy hair on levanter days, I must say I highly recommend it to every single woman out there. It’s easy and quick to style, curl, straighten and mould your hair to any shape or form. I use it daily and would not be able to live without it – worth every penny. Worst buy – a cookery book I have never read.
Shakira Nehhas
Sports Therapist at Gibraltar Orthopaedic and Medical Clinic
My best purchase has got to be the Theragun PRO. As a Sports Therapist, I was intrigued to know what the hype was about this massage gun. I can confirm that it’s by far the best purchase I’ve made in a long time. I absolutely love it! My worst purchase has got to be the Cicapair colour correcting treatment by Dr.Jart+! It most definitely isn’t worth the money and hype.
Want to see yourself or your team featured here? Get in touch at [email protected] and we’ll send you our monthly question!