Paul Gibson, 62,
Director and Surveyor at NP Estates & Gibson Gale Ltd.
I like to get creative sometimes so my trick would be to wait until the person falls asleep and then paint their windows black; they’ll think it’s constant night!
Lorraine Laguea, 51,
Director at NP Estates
I can’t play a trick on someone without feeling guilty, but my trick is to turn the most unsellable house into a dream home.
Aidan Montero, 23,
Realtor at NP Estates.
My trick would be to visit a friends’ house and write on the mirror with my finger, so a scary message appears when it steams up… “I’m watching you!”
Ruth Quinn, 57,
Office Manager at NP Estates
Oh I wouldn’t be able to play a trick on someone, I’m far too nice! I’d rather go for treat.
Gianni, 1,
Eater of Bugs.
I like to hide in the leaves and camouflage myself to trick my delicious meals into coming close… muahaha!