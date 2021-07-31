Jacek Zelazny, 30

Transport and Logistics Manager

A Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Firstly because it’s short, secondly because it delivers an important message: to enjoy life and the beauty of this world!

Christian Sanchez, 7

Horrid Henry. Henry, is naughty boy who always wants to get his way and does not like being told of and he loves to play pranks on his well behaved brother Peter.