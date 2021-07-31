-advertisement-
Jacek Zelazny, 30 

Transport and Logistics Manager

A Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Firstly because it’s short, secondly because it delivers an important message: to enjoy life and the beauty of this world!

Christian Sanchez, 7 

Horrid Henry. Henry, is naughty boy who always wants to get his way and does not like being told of and he loves to play pranks on his well behaved brother Peter.

Alicja Zelazna, 61

School Teacher

Recently, I have been reading a series of books by Polish author Agnieszka Krawczyk.  It is a series called Przyladek wichrów (Cape of Wind), set in Dębki on the Baltic Sea. It is an emotional story about searching for understanding, love, friendship and an attempt to reach out to inner self. It encourages reflection on our lives and relationships with family and friends. “It is worth listening to the sound of the sea, feeling the freshness of the breeze and getting carried away by stories about people who try to understand what is most important to them and what is worth fighting for.”

Genevieve Bossino-Soussi, 48 

Business Development Manager at ISOLAS LLP

The Art of Rest by Claudia Hammond. “A reminder that rest is not an indulgence, but an essential.” 

A thoughtful and enlightening read.

Talia Sanchez, 10 

Student

Tom Gates: Genius Ideas. It’s a fun book, full of interesting stories and characters.

