Heavy Rain: Wednesday 6th 15:00 – Thursday 7th 10:00

Outbreaks of rain will turn heavier and more persistent through this afternoon, with occasional torrential downpours expected at times through this evening and overnight, which may give a risk of thunder. Accumulations could reach 50mm in a 6 hour period, with total accumulations of 50 to 100mm possible over parts of Gibraltar. This will lead to standing water on roads and could give some localised flooding in prone areas, including properties.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with some strong to Gale Force Easterly winds also expected to accompany the heavier rain, with gusts to 40 to 45 knots possible (around 80km/h).

Flash warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the Forecaster has high confidence (=>70%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the Trigger Criteria for warnings are set out below.

Definition of Warning Trigger Criteria

Severe Gale – Sustained mean wind speed >45 KT and/or Gusts of 55 KT or greater Heavy Rain > 50mm in a Six Hour Period

Swell > 4 Metre Height