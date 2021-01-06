Heavy Rain: Wednesday 6th 15:00 – Thursday 7th 10:00

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
162
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Outbreaks of rain will turn heavier and more persistent through this afternoon, with occasional torrential downpours expected at times through this evening and overnight, which may give a risk of thunder. Accumulations could reach 50mm in a 6 hour period, with total accumulations of 50 to 100mm possible over parts of Gibraltar. This will lead to standing water on roads and could give some localised flooding in prone areas, including properties.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with some strong to Gale Force Easterly winds also expected to accompany the heavier rain, with gusts to 40 to 45 knots possible (around 80km/h).

Flash warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the Forecaster has high confidence (=>70%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the Trigger Criteria for warnings are set out below.

Definition of Warning Trigger Criteria
Severe Gale – Sustained mean wind speed >45 KT and/or Gusts of 55 KT or greater Heavy Rain > 50mm in a Six Hour Period
Swell > 4 Metre Height

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleCultural Online Programming Returns
Next articleMISS GIBRALTAR 2021 – RECRUITING OF CONTESTANTS NOW OPEN
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR