Keep an eye out for the health trends set to burst onto the scene this year.

Sooner or later many of us will be looking to shift those few festive pounds, so let’s get fit and kick off the new year with good intentions. With so many new trends emerging on the health and fitness scene, it can be hard to keep up with them all. So let us give you the ultimate guide to the trends we think will be worth taking note of in 2019.

Smart Clothing for Workouts

A growing number of products allow you to track numerous parts of your exercise routine, all through the materials you’re wearing. From biometric measurement for an enhanced workout, to self-regulating materials that adapt to temperature, it’s predicted that consumers will increasingly turn to wearable technology to enhance their exercise routine. Best of all, setup is minimal with many items working without the need for you to regularly look at your phone or smartwatch. Like with any effective wearable technology, it’s effortless, ensuring you can focus on what you’re doing.

Items such as Ralph Lauren’s PoloTech shirt (which monitors heart rate, stress and energy output), and Supa’s smart powered, heart rate monitoring sports bra are becoming increasingly popular. Big-name brands like Google, Samsung, Hexo Skin, OMSignal, and Under Armour are now thinking of ways to make the clothes on your back as smart as the phone in your pocket.

Smart Jewellery

Apart from the rise of the smart clothes, another wearable device is now available. Smart jewellery is ‘bling’ with a multifunctional purpose. In many cases it is an extension of your smartphone. It can provide you with a range of information and notifications to stay on top of the things that matter in the most stylish ways.

Smart jewellery comes in many forms: rings, bracelets, necklaces, and brooches are the most common. Some pieces have specialised technology installed to provide you with call, text and email notifications. Others have the ability to track fitness (in a similar way to a FitBit), track your sleep, and issue silent alarms through LED lights or vibrations.

The beauty about this is big brands are also incorporating a ‘wellness focus’, where the device prompts you with mindfulness or meditation reminders. It can track your activity and stress levels, active minutes, calories burned, distance travelled, and even sleep duration.

The Return of the Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, high-fat diet that supposedly offers many health benefits. The diet, which is actually nearly a century old now, is making a comeback in 2019 with health enthusiasts and high performance athletes embracing it all over Instagram and Snapchat. The fat-heavy foods change the way the body burns energy, making people feel energetic, especially during the afternoon slumps. Keto dieters will turn to healthful snacks while on the go, like smoothies, keto bars, coconut chips and grain free crackers. However, do your research; this isn’t a one-size-fits-all diet, and lack of preparation and research could have adverse effects.

Reduction in Sugary Drinks

Beverages fit a convenient niche that is able to be customised with nutritious ingredients in ways some foods can’t be. Drinks that promote healthy gut bacteria and gently boost energy levels, such as kombucha and protein drinks, are in vogue. 2019 will see manufactures incorporate protein, fibre, whole grains, and fruit and vegetable servings from natural sources into your drinks.

Start Counting Your Mesonutrients

In Greek, macro means big, micro means small, and meso means literally inside. So, what we want to know about now are not only the nutritious foods we’re eating, but about how to get more of the active compounds inside those foods that make them beneficial to you. For example, curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, delivers the anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits that the super-spice is famed for. The rise of the mesonutrient means we are looking for ways to function at optimum capacity by being more aware of what we are looking for in our nutrition and supplementation.

Tongue Scraping

An Ayurvedic self-care ritual and oral hygiene practice that you can do daily to remove toxins, bacteria, food debris, and dead cells from the surface of the tongue is scraping. When we sleep, our digestive system removes undigested toxins from our body bringing them to the surface of our tongue. That’s why it is so important to scrape away these toxins before doing anything else upon rising. Otherwise, they will get reabsorbed by the body and can lead to digestive issues and a compromised immune system.

Crystal Infused Water

Forget your humble lemon-infusion; the latest thing to carry around are water bottles with a ‘healing crystal’ soaking in it. We’ve never heard of anyone sticking a lump of stone in their water before, and now everyone seems to be doing it. Crystal healing has been around for years but adding stones to water bottles seem to be a relatively new phenomenon. As with all crystal healing, different stones are associated with different properties, so, one might sip from chalcedony water to support expression, or smoky quartz for stress relief.

Slower Workouts

In 2019, 30 minute training sessions will become the new norm.

There’s a growing realization that relentless, punishing, long workouts aren’t always better—particularly if they trigger a wave of cortisol, AKA the stress hormone. Cortisol sends your body into fight-or-flight mode, so it temporarily hits pause on regular bodily functions and slows metabolism (it can also prime your body for injury, or signal it to store fat). Translation: Those last dig-deep reps can actually backfire on you, slowing your progress toward a fitness goals. For this reason – as well as a mindset shift toward working out for your brain as much as your body – many fitness lovers are starting to take a more measured approach, turning to sweat sessions that are more hormone-conscious than painful.

Tools for Less Puffy Eyes

There is an ancient Chinese skincare tool that seems to have the millennial generation smitten. Using a jade roller can do wonders for eliminating puffy skin. How do you use it? Apply gentle pressure while rolling the tool away from the centre of your face in upward and outward motions. Ideally, chilling the roller in the fridge overnight or using it to apply oils and serums will give your skin a peachy glow.

BY RESHAM KHIANI