Radiotherapy is an extraordinarily effective treatment which has been used for more than 100 years, forming part of the multidisciplinary management of tumours. The aim of radiotherapy is to make a difference to both disease and symptom control, with 2 out of every 3 patients requiring radiotherapy at some point during the course of their disease.

Radiotherapy has always been used to try and achieve a cure whether in combination with other treatments or on its own. However, thanks to advances in technology and hard work by professionals, for years the main objective has still been to achieve a cure but without causing any long-term effects. In other words, to enable patients to return to their pre-diagnosis normal or, when this is not possible, to ensure that the patient’s new normal is as close as possible to that previously.

This is achieved by using more precise, targeted radiotherapy. At the HC Cancer Center we provide state-of-the-art radiotherapy, helical tomotherapy, to ensure that the maximum radiation dose reaches the tumour and that the minimum dose reaches the healthy tissue close to the tumour. Clinically this means fewer side effects: reduced acute mucosal inflammation and radiodermatitis, less long-term fibrosis (skin induration) and better preservation of the patient’s important bodily functions (swallowing, continence, sexual function).

Each radiotherapy treatment involves a process, from simulation and planning to finally the treatment itself, in partnership with the different quality controls at each stage. Today, most treatments require daily image controls to verify that the conditions under which treatment is given are always the same. Our radiotherapy equipment uses a system, unique in Spain, that tracks the tumour in real time and takes into consideration its movement, allowing treatment to be targeted with the utmost precision. This also allows us to perform treatments in fewer sessions but still with the same or improved results. We have progressed from taking up to 35 days to treat prostate tumours to now being able to do so in only 5 sessions for many patients.

For more than 20 years, HC Cancer Center has been committed to cutting-edge innovation in both the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. For this reason, in addition to therapeutic arsenal we provide for cancer treatment, we have also installed a new PET CT scanner. With a greater scope of ability, it is a key tool for designing effective treatment enabling us to offer the best treatment option to our oncology patients, aiming to not only add years to life, but also to add quality of life to years.