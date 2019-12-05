The Government is giving an opportunity to purchasers in Hassan Centenary Terraces to upgrade to a larger flat if they so wish.

The choice will be offered in the order in which the original applications allocation were made, starting with those in Category 1 and working through the order until flats have been exhausted.

There is no need for prospective purchasers to take any action. Applicants who have already chosen a flat will be contacted by Gibraltar Residential Properties (GRP) and offered the opportunity to upgrade.

The Government is very pleased with the way in which the allocation of these properties continues to progress and looks forward to a successful conclusion of the process.