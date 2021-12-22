-advertisement-
Police Constable Paul Davies, the RGP’s oldest serving officer, worked his last day in the force last Friday.

Paul, 57, who has clocked up 32 years’ service (25 in the RGP & 7 in the Gibraltar Defence Police), will now be enjoying his retirement.

The dad of three, who joined the RGP in January 1997, said: “I’m not sure what I’m going to do in retirement – I have a blank sheet, it depends on what opportunities come my way.

“But cycling will definitely be on the agenda to keep me fit and maybe there will be some caravanning.

“It doesn’t feel real, I feel like I will always be a police officer. I can’t imagine waking up in the morning and not having the responsibility of being an officer.

“I truly believe if you are an officer, it’s your vocation, you will always be a police officer.”

