Girls in Tech Gibraltar, the local chapter of the well-known global organisation focused on empowerment, engagement and education of women in technology, is proud to announce their third edition of the Hacking for Humanity Hackathon, in partnership with Gib Devs community.

Hacking for Humanity is a “hack for good”, an open event, where both male and female participants (the majority) are welcome. The focus of the event is to help the local community solve their biggest challenges. Participants will, in this way, be able to make a difference in the community by finding creative ways to solve social issues. “Hacking for Humanity” is sponsored by Playtech, William Hill and Lottoland (more prize sponsors to join) and will take place the weekend of 26-27th of October 2019 at Supernatural and World Trade Center, in Gibraltar.

Participants do not require any technical skills to enter the competition. It is open to marketers, technologists, strategists, creatives, humanists and students. Participants will start from an idea to a working proof of concept within a weekend, guided by the mentors on the platform or technology chosen for the event. At the end of the two days, the ideas will be evaluated by an experienced local panel of judges; every participant will be rewarded for their contribution and extra prizes will also available for outstanding contributions.