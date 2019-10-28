Hacking for Humanity 2019

The two-day event was a massive success with 27 participants forming a total of 7 teams. The teams focused on solving issues around improved mental health, streamlining donations for charities, connecting people with similar interests, creating opportunities volunteer outreach, reducing pollution and encouraging young women to embrace tech. We are delighted to announce the following winners:

Best Overall Hack (2000£) sponsored by Lottoland: Team 99 (James Linares, Charlene Hammond, Jonathan Pennell and Rebecca Escoriza) Most Technically Impressive Hack (750£) sponsored by BetVictor: Team Mind Your Language (Richard Gosnay, Wayne Seth, Rui Pedro Ribeiro, Jose Lozano, Jose Garcia and Alun Davies) Best Community Impact Hack (750£) sponsored by Kindred: Team Friends (Gabriella Peralta, Jezabel Reyes, Kayleigh Martinez and Ryan Castle) Fairest of them All (750£) sponsored by Girls in Tech Gibraltar: Team Ab Fab (Georgina Morello and Robin Whitting)

All our events would not be possible to be ran without our continuous support from Playtechand William Hill. With this in mind, it was amazing to see how many companies from Gibraltar got involved in promoting diversity in the workplace.