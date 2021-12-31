Recipe by Rosanna Morales @rosannasvegannutrition

With every meal we eat, we decide to either make or break our brain. You choose, with every plate, which direction to tilt the needle. The foods you choose on your plate have a profound and lasting effect on your overall health, but particularly your brain health. The good news here is that every plant-based meal can heal. That’s the power of plants.

Preparing food that nourishes your body and mind should be a creative process. And, more importantly, eating it should be just as joyous. After all, you are, with every bite, protecting your body and brain. A simple green smoothie or juice is the perfect snack for the whole family to enjoy at any time of the day.

Here is the green smoothy recipe that I created for Minister John Cortes. I think he liked it!

THE CORTES GREEN SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

½ green apple

1 ripe banana

1 cup spinach

½ cup water

A few ice cubes

1 tsp. fresh ginger

3 walnuts

Directions

1. Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into your favourite glass and enjoy!

GREEN GLOW JUICE

Here’s another brain booster recipe that will get your skin glowing and your neurons flying!!! Full of the good stuff for writing strategy documents!

Ingredients

1 head romaine lettuce

2 sticks of celery

1 cup of kale leaves

1 Fuji apple

1 lemon (peel removed)

1 tsp. fresh ginger

½ bunch of watercress

1 dash of cayenne pepper

Directions

1. Roughly chop the ingredients then place them in a juicer. Mix well.

2. Add cayenne and stir. 4. Serve immediately!