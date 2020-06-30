Ingredients:

600g spinach

150g hard edam

180g feta cheese

3 Garlic cloves

Olive oil

3 Large eggs

Filo pastry

Fresh mint

1 Lime

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 160°C.Chop your chard up into small pieces and do the same with the garlic. In a large pot, fry these together on a medium heat with a splash of olive oil, until the chard releases all the water from its leaves and evaporates. Be patient as this could take a little while.

2. In the meantime, once your chard is almost ready, mix the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl. Grate the edam, and crumble the feta, crack and whisk two eggs, a small fresh bunch of mint and the zest of half a lime.

3. Once the chard mixture is ready, add this to the bowl and mix everything together well.

4. Next, coat an oven dish with a brushing of olive oil and lay two or three layers of filo pastry across one another in opposite directions, crinkling them along the sides of the dish.

5. Pour the mixture and fold over any remaining filo from the sides of the dish, if you need to use more, just lay a filo pastry over the top. I suggest brushing each layer with some oil so that they soften and stick together.

6. Finally, beat the remaining egg in a bowl and brush over the top and sides of your pie. Transfer to an oven for 40 – 45 minutes keeping an eye it doesn’t burn. The filo will turn golden and crisp.