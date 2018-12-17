Granada University Students Learn About Gibraltar

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia recently briefed a group of students undertaking a course in “Geopolitics, Geography and Territorial Management” from the University of Granada.

He went over the administration of Government in Gibraltar and the workings of the Constitution, with a review of the economy, employment and our existing position in the European Union. Dr Garcia also explained the challenges of territorial management faced by a small territory. He said that the best way to understand Gibraltar was to visit Gibraltar and welcomed their willingness to learn more.

The address was followed by a lively question and answer session where issues like Brexit and decolonisation were also raised.

The students then visited the Gibraltar Parliament where they were addressed by the Speaker Hon Adolfo Canepa and then visited Her Worship the Mayor Kaiane Aldorino-Lopez at the City Hall.