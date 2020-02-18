Earlier today, His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Mrs Davis made their way from The Convent down Main Street to Casemates. They stopped at the Law Courts to bid farewell to the Chief Justice, and at the Cathedral to bid farewell to the Bishop before arriving in the Parliament lobby where they were met by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his wife Justine, before bidding an emotional farewell to Mayor Gonçalves and his wife Julie outside the City Hall.

When asked how he felt the afternoon had gone, His Excellency stated: “The overwhelming feeling was of love,” and that he will “definitely be returning”.

On behalf of everybody at The Gibraltar Magazine, we thank you for your service. You will be missed!

