Government to Publish Regulations under Civil Contingencies Act to Protect Against Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Co-ordinating Group has taken active measures to protect Gibraltar from the spread of the virus. All areas of multi-agency planning and preparedness are reviewed weekly in meetings chaired by the Ministers for Public Health and Civil Contingencies, and involve representatives of all emergency services and other relevant departments and agencies. The Director for Public Health is also engaged in weekly teleconferences with Public Health England in order to share information and best practices. The Co-ordinating Committee of the Gibraltar Contingency Council is monitoring Gibraltar’s preparedness.

Today, the Government will issue regulations under the Civil Contingencies Act that contain appropriate provision for the purpose of supplementing Gibraltar’s health protection regime to deal with the threat to Gibraltar from the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus.

These regulations allow for the screening and imposition of restrictions and requirements on persons who meet certain conditions. These include there being reasonable grounds to suspect the person is or may be infected or contaminated, or has left a country listed in the schedule to the regulations within 14 days of their arrival in Gibraltar.

These regulations closely mirror the English regulations published yesterday.

As a result of the increased risk of infection, travel to any of the following countries is not recommended: