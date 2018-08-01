Government to Mark 100th Anniversary of the End of World War One

The Government plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One with a series of events to take place in the coming months.

The First World War started 28 July 1914 and ended 11 November 1918. It is estimated that 18,000,000 people lost their lives during that War, a war which ranks among the deadliest in human history.

The names of a number of Gibraltarians who lost their lives whilst serving with the UK armed forces are displayed on a commemorative plaque in the lobby of the Gibraltar Parliament.

In July 2014 a Motion was adopted to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the conflict.

The Government will commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War One with a number of events.

Exhibition

There will be an exhibition of relevant historical material and photographs which will be open to the public in November, the actual month of the anniversary.

‘There But Not There’ Charity

Gibraltar will also be taking part in the UK “There But Not There” charity campaign, a UK charity which aims to raise awareness of the 1918 Armistice that put an end to the conflict.

The charity’s objectives are to commemorate the Fallen by putting the names of the War’s casualties back into their communities, to educate all generations about these casualties’ sacrifice and to help heal veterans of other wars who are suffering from the hidden wounds resulting from their service.

Service veterans have manufactured silhouettes of World War One soldiers which are on sale to individuals and organisations in order to commemorate the Fallen. The Government has purchased a number of life-sized models which will be placed in different public buildings.

There will be a life-sized model placed in the lobby of No 6 Convent Place, another at the air terminal’s entrance to Gibraltar and a third model at the pedestrian entrance through the land frontier.