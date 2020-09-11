Government tackles seasonal demand for bus services as it arises.

Further to announcements made earlier this week, the Minister for Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, has today confirmed that, as of Monday 14th September at 08.15 hours, Government will be providing a significantly increased school bus service to meet the demand that has arisen on the reopening of the schools this month.

The Minister explained that: “The team at the Ministry has been working very hard during the last few months, during the time that we have been running the additional Routes A, B and C, to ensure that we could redeploy resources at our disposal to meet demand as and when it arose. Following a thorough review of data about the use of our buses, catchment areas and the likely requirement for bus services, we have this week finalised the work and made important changes which I am sure will make the experience of sending children to school by bus the best option by far for most parents.”

The Minister continued: “The additional routes we had been running have provided us with an opportunity to develop our understanding of how we can meet demand seasonally, as we have also been gathering some data on the use of these services during the course of the summer. We will be deactivating Route B, which has served the needs of beachgoers so well this summer and removing Route A too – the latter saw very little use. The data we have gathered has shown that Route C was the most popular and effective route and we will continue to run this service. In fact, we expect demand for this service to increase both because people are now more aware of it but also because, as we move into Autumn, we expect an uptick in the use of bus services generally.”

“The effect of this redeployment is that from Monday morning we will have an additional five buses serving the S3 route, providing a bus every five minutes from Rosia Plaza to Europort from 08.15. These will be in addition to the many services the Bus Company normally runs in any event. The amount of capacity on offer should cover a significant proportion, if not the whole of, the demand we see at peak times. In addition, further services will be provided from other points, including from Mid Harbours as set out in the detailed table below:”