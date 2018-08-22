Government Reacts to GGCA Poll

The Chief Minister of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, has reacted to the results of the poll carried out by the GGCA. The results announced by the GGCA to its members reflect that no more than 300 members out of 1,400 wanted to progress to industrial action.

Mr Picardo said: “The response to the GGCA poll suggests that almost 80% of the GGCA’s members do not see a need to declare a dispute or take industrial action and are therefore supportive of the Government’s positions on the matters which formed the subject matter of the poll. We will, nonetheless, of course, continue talking to the GGCA about the concerns expressed by their members and will work to resolve any genuine, reasonable and objectively legitimate grievances in a positive, constructive and cooperative manner.”