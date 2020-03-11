The Government has arranged for coronavirus COVID-19 local situation updates, which are currently disseminated through the local media, to be distributed to every Gibtelecom mobile number via WhatsApp.

Within the GHA, plans are being implemented to ensure that isolated wards for COVID-19 patients are available if they are needed. This includes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the hospital. To this purpose, all elective surgery in the hospital has been cancelled and patients can expect an increase in time on the waiting list for elective surgery for the time being. The GHA emphasises that whilst this may be frustrating, it is a necessary measure that frees up staff and resources for those who need it the most.

Emergency surgery will continue, whilst urgent surgery, for example in cancer cases, will be considered on a case-by-case basis after an individual risk assessment that keeps the patient’s best interests and safety as the utmost priority.

Additionally, clinics have been reduced to the absolutely necessary, whilst service provision is being maintained by telephone wherever possible. In order to reduce the risk of germs spreading in waiting areas, staff will triage patients before they enter a waiting area. Any individual who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has travelled to an at-risk area will be asked to go home.

The Deputy Chief Minister who chaired today’s meeting of the Core Group, which included the Minister for Public Health Professor John Cortes and the Minister for Civil Contingency Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am confident that Gibraltar is taking all possible measures in order to prevent the spread of infection locally and to increase the resilience of our healthcare providers and other public services. I am completely satisfied by Gibraltar’s response to its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and am delighted that the patient was able to recover completely at home, with the support of many of our hardworking professionals. The next step is to ensure that this can be repeated seamlessly IF further cases are confirmed. I am entirely confident that it will be.’

The Chief Minister is scheduled to chair a second meeting of the group later today.

The Government is confident that Gibraltar is as ready as possible for the impact of the virus.

The Government continues to take the advice of our Public Health professionals and the situation is under constant review.

The best thing that everyone can do to protect themselves and their loved ones is to wash hands regularly and well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It is also a good idea not to shake hands, hug or give kisses when greeting colleagues, friends and relatives for the time being, especially if they are over 70. We know that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, so we must all do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones out of harm’s way.