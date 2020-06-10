Government introduces Silver Time for people under the age of 70 with vulnerabilities

As from today (Wednesday 10th June), the Government has made arrangements to provide time for people under the age of 70 and who may be vulnerable due to a medical condition, such as being immunosuppressed, to be able to exercise outdoors in a manner that is similar to Golden Hour. It very likely that these individuals will have been shielding during this time and would like to be able to exercise in a safe space.

Additionally, these arrangements will also be made available to people who are over the age of 70 but who rely on being accompanied by a carer who is under the age of 70 and not part of the same household.

Arrangements will be made for such individuals, many of whom may not have yet left left home since the lockdown commenced, in a way similar to Golden Hour, to enable them to leave home and mitigate the risk while out.

Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park will be made available between 9am and 9.45am for silver time. Thereafter the sites will need to be vacated so that they can be sanitized in preparation for Golden Hour at 10am.

Eligibility for Silver Time to anyone under the age of 70 is as follows :

if you have one of the following conditions and are under the care of a GHA Consultant for them

Under going Chemotherapy due to Cancer

Have cancer of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphonma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

If you have rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell).

Are having targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

You are pregnant and have significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

You have severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

You have had a solid organ transplant (Lung, Kidney, Heart or Pancreas)

If you are on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

Have lung cancer and are undergoing radical radiotherapy

Are having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

If you have another condition that you believe may make you particularly vulnerable and therefore eligible, this will be consideredAnyone under the age of 70 who wishes to attend Silver Time should apply online by completing the following form https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Silvertimeform or alternatively contact the GHA on 20007022 between 9am to 3pm on weekdays and an access pass will be Issued.The public is reminded that the individuals to whom silver hour is being made available are exceptionally vulnerable and they should respect this time for them and should not ask to use these areas if they do not fit into the criteria for Silver Time and hoped a pass.

Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento MP “There are members in our community who are exceptionally vulnerable and require arrangements similar to the golden hour arrangements that we have made for people who are over the age of 70 to enable them to leave home. The public health advice is that we are now able to provide this and I am happy to announce that arrangements are now in place to be able to commence this week. Government advice continues to be that the safest place for anyone who is especially vulnerable to COVID-19 is to stay home.”