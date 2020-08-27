Government Introduces Further Measures to Combat COVID-19

The Government continues to work to slow the growth of numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the community and will add measures to those already announced as a result of the continued growth in the number of cases.

In particular, the Government strategy is to introduce measures which will have an effect and thereby ensure we can avoid having to impose any general lockdown measures, leaving such an eventuality to a last resort.

As a result, as from this Friday 28th August, the following measures will come into effect immediately:

MASKS

– Masks will now be required by law in all covered public places, subject to certain specific exceptions.

SOCIALISING DISCOURAGED

– The Government will recommend that people shouldnot socialise outside the family and established social groupings.

THE ELDERLY

– Provision is being made for the return of full Golden and Silver Hour areas as from the day after National Day (Friday 11th September).

– Without legally providing for a lockdown, the Government’s recommendation to all over 70s is now to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for them to go out. In this respect, the Government will again upscale arrangements to provide all necessary delivery and other services to the over 70s who are unable to have such services provided by family members or others.

– The Government recommends that young people should not socialise with or visit their grandparents if they are over 70. Young people are the demographic with the most asymptomatic cases and they could unwittingly transmit the virus to elderly relatives who are the most vulnerable.