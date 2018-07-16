Government Congratulates Nathan Payas on another Swimming Success

HM Government of Gibraltar congratulates local open water swimmer, Nathan Payas, on becoming the first Gibraltarian swimmer to complete Open Water Swimming’s Triple Crown.

Nathan has now swum the Catalina Channel in California, the English Channel and the Twenty Bridges Challenge around Manhattan.

Nathan has also swum to Africa and back across the Strait of Gibraltar when, as part of his training he completed a double swim round the Rock passing through ‘jellyfish alley’ twice!

Last Saturday, Nathan won the 20 Bridges Race around Manhattan Island, covering a course of 46 km in a time of 7 hours and 21 minutes.

This was a particularly creditable performance as, during his training weeks, he suffered an injury to his ribs which limited his preparations in the run-up to the race.