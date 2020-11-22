Government Confirms Fifth Death in Gibraltar Related to COVID-19

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
507
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Government regretfully confirms the death of a fifth resident of Gibraltar related to COVID-19.

The deceased was a man aged between 45 and 50 years old, who also suffered from underlying health conditions. The patient died this afternoon from multi-organ failure as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia and sepsis.

The death will be reported in tomorrow statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce the second death in Gibraltar on the same day due to COVID-19. I also knew the deceased personally, from our school days and more recently from my role in government, and am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, too young and too soon. This is therefore a genuinely sad and difficult announcement to make, not least because of his age.

‘In just 11 short days, Gibraltar has sadly mourned the deaths of 5 members of our community to this vicious virus. Less than 2 weeks ago, we had lost nobody. It is a dreadful confirmation of how dangerous COVID-19 is, especially for the most vulnerable. A salutary reminder of why we have to take care and why the restrictions we have in place are regrettably necessary and essential for protecting all of us in the community.’

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleGovernment Confirms Fourth Death in Gibraltar Related To COVID-19
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR