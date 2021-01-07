Government Concludes Financial Support to Catering Sector

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has following engagement with the Gibraltar Catering Association, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses now concluded the support package for the catering sector in respect of the period from December 18th to 27th December 2020.

As the incidence of COVID-19 in Gibraltar dramatically increased in mid-December, Government reluctantly and on very short notice announced the closure of all bars and restaurants at their busiest time of the year. This was based on Public Health advice at that time and was demonstrably the right decision for our community. Imagine where we would be today if those steps had not been taken.

On the 23rd December Government invited catering businesses to submit their claims for compensation. The completed claim forms have allowed HMGoG to formulate a financial support package that is fair but above all can be distributed quickly. Unavoidably, this package will be less precise than the previous BEAT schemes but this higher level of precision was forgone in recognition of the short notice and the one-off nature of the support.

The financial support package is in addition to the 30% Beat payment for December 2020 as well as the other measures of support previously announced. The Emergency support package consists of;

a reimbursement of the costs of perishable goods lost by catering businesses as a result of the sudden and unexpected closure. Payment of this support will be made on or before 14/1/2021 a one off payment to assist these businesses with the costs that they have faced upon closure, mainly staff costs but also including other expenses such as professional cleaning costs. Payment of this support will be made on or before 14/1/2021

These two payments are solely in respect of the period 18th – 27th December 2020.

Government’s ability to respond swiftly with these measures is primarily as a result of the mainly genuine and cooperative nature of the claims that have been submitted by Catering establishments.

HMGoG is pleased to confirm that 99% of perishable claims have been paid out at a rate of 100% of the claim submitted. This is testament to the measured way in which the vast majority of the claims have been submitted. HMGoG is most grateful to those catering establishments who have not claimed any perishables whatsoever and met the costs themselves, as well as those that have donated their perishables to charitable and other worthwhile causes.