Government and GHA Respond to Unite the Union

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) wish to reiterate the fact that it does not intend, nor has it ever intended, to privatise health services in Gibraltar, contrary to claims made in a statement by Unite the Union.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F. Costa MP, regrets the further unfounded and misleading claim made in the statement that the Government’s actions and policies had produced “a less efficient public sector”. This statement cannot be left unchallenged.

In relation to human resources, the GHA has seen an increase of over 25% in the number of directly employed staff since December 2011, an increase of 223.5.

In September of 2017, Unite issued a joint statement with Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar to announce the regularisation of 81 nursing and industrial positions.

Further, at that time, a total of 57 adverts have been issued in respect of medical, nursing, ambulance service, allied health professional, consultant and non- consultant hospital doctor posts.

Once again, the GHA confirms the use of agency workers during the process of recruitment. Agency Workers are deployed to bridge the gap until a post has been substantively filled, following the recruitment process. Also as repeatedly pointed out, Agency Workers are essential in the delivery of services and day-to-day operations, providing cover when necessary to ensure that safe clinical levels of care are always maintained. Agency workers are only deployed to cover long-term absences and maternity cover.

It is particularly saddening to read claims of plummeting efficiencies, a claim which disregards, and threatens to undermine, the valuable work and achievements by the GHA and its dedicated professionals. The following list is merely a sample of the efficiencies achieved: