While last autumn’s trends were still very much centred around practicality and comfort, perhaps in anticipation of the seemingly unlikely upcoming lockdown we all remember too well, this year’s trends are looking a lot more vibrant and eclectic. As the days gradually become shorter and the temperatures dive into chillier territory, I think consumers are truly ready for fun autumn fashion again, resulting in a perfect mix of casual staples and offbeat items that will definitely please the self-confessed peacocks among us. Evidently, designers have mirrored the general sentiment and are very much tuned into the colour and vibrancy that we’re all welcoming with open arms these days.

BRIGHTS

It’s no surprise that wearing certain colours can lift our spirits and inject us with a sense of energy and optimism. Colour has clearly underpinned many of this season’s trends; a much-needed reprieve from the neutral jersey uniform most of us lived in over the last year. You’ll find dense, saturated shades absolutely everywhere from Prada all the way to Primark this year, and as someone who usually lives in black or beige throughout the cooler months, I think I’ll definitely be jumping on this rainbow bandwagon, opting for some much-needed colour therapy this season. Purple seems to be one of the fastest-growing colours too, which I’m chuffed about.

Ribbed Short Dress, Zara, £14.99 Petite ruched elastic skater mini dress in gold fusion, ASOS DESIGN, £30.00 Collared Alpaca Blend Cardigan, & Other Stories, £65.00

CUT-OUTS

Cut-outs definitely aren’t stopping at playful bikinis and fun summer dresses. The good thing is that you can play into this trend as much as you like, from subtle cut-outs in necklines and shoulders, to more risqué slits and slices on the hips and torso. Dresses are particularly prevalent within this trend, as expected, but the high street also has many elegant tops to choose from as well.

Y2K

Y2K, or simply, the year 2000…I blame this one on TikTok. The noughties are having a moment of resurgence, providing some good old nostalgia for millennials like myself who survived to tell the tale, as well as some (social media fuelled) novelty for Gen Z. From the good old boob tubes and bustier tops paired with flared distressed jeans (finished off with a diamanté necklace of course), to bandana tops and cargo pants, I think the key thing to remember is that this trend is all about letting loose and having some fun. I’m not sure if I’ll be going all the way with it, but I may dabble here and there…

SUITING

After the year and a half we’ve all had, who would have thought that ‘work’ clothes would become all the rage once again. It could perhaps be the much-needed antidote to the athleisure we’ve been inundated with recently, but this season the appeal of smart tailoring is all too strong, and trouser suits are taking one of the prime spots in the sartorial zeitgeist. Slouchy and loose-fitting is the general vibe though, which is actually a great deal more digestible with regards to our newfound approval of comfort and utility. On the whole you’ll find that tones are relatively soft and pared back, which not only make them failsafe staples in our wardrobes, but also a very useful way of tempering down the trendy brights with easy neutrals. It’s a weather-appropriate aesthetic too, as we’re about to experience a decent chunk of seasonal ambiguity over the next couple of months, and coats definitely won’t be on our minds for ages still.

BAGGY JEANS

Baggy, wide-leg and even low-rise jeans have been coming back into the mainstream since the beginning of the year, when denim started to take its long-awaited revenge on the trouser of 2020, i.e., the tracksuit. Classic silhouettes will always be in, of course, but this season’s wide legged offering seems to have piqued a great deal of interest and happens to lend itself quite perfectly to the oversized-blazer vibe. It’s a guaranteed staple for low effort, yet maximum impact dressing; exactly what I live for.

TARTAN

Finally, one of my favourites, an absolute must-have once the cooler weather strikes: tartan. One of my favourite things about tartan is that you can find amazing pieces in charity shops or second-hand shops due to its unwavering stance as a true classic print. I find tartan pieces to be the perfect pairings with neutral roll necks or chunky boots; effortlessly easy to style but still allowing the edgier sides of my personality to shine through.