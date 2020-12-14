The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) Annual Christmas Charity Raffle.

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
163
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) is organising its annual Christmas Charity Raffle. This year, the raffle will be held via Zoom on Monday 21st December 2020 @ 11.00. Winners will also be announced by email. The chosen charity for 2020 is CYE-CYL; a non-profit organization focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place by organising programmes, community-building events, and workshop sessions to empower people to discover their highest potential.

Raffle tickets are £5 each and can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

Prizes:

  1. Samsung Smart 43″TV – 2020 QLED 4K donated by QIC Global Services Ltd
  2. Iberian Products Hamper donated by GII
  3. 2 x tickets for the GII Annual Dinner 2021 donated by GII
  4. £50 Meal Voucher for Café Rojo donated by Collingwood Insurance Company Limited
  5. £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Express donated by Nunos at The Express
  6. 1 x magnum bottle of champagne donated by Taurus Insurance Services
  7. £50 Debenhams Voucher donated by DAC Beachcroft
  8. £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher donated by Masbro Insurance
  9. £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher donated by Masbro Insurance
  10. £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Caleta donated by Peninsular Underwriting
  11. Free 4 hour Financial Review with Senior Consultant (worth £1,000) donated by EFPG

In addition to being in the draw to win some of these fantastic and very generously donated prizes, you can help support a great cause. QIC Global Services Ltd has kick-started the fund-raising by donating an additional £500. For more information on the work CYE-CYL does, please visit https://cyecyl.org/

Prize  Donated by:
1 Samsung Smart 43″TV – 2020 QLED 4K QIC Global Services Ltd
2 Iberian Products Hamper GII
3 2 x tickets for the GII Annual Dinner 2021 GII
4 £50 Meal Voucher for Café Rojo Collingwood Insurance Company Limited
5 £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Express Nunos at The Express
6 1 x magnum bottle of champagne Taurus Insurance Services
7 £50 Debenhams Voucher DAC Beachcroft
8 £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher Masbro Insurance
9 £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher Masbro Insurance
10 £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Caleta Peninsular Underwriting
11 Free 4 hour Financial Review with Senior Consultant (worth £1,000) EFPG

 

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleCommand Paper for Domestic Abuse
Next articleSixth Death in Gibraltar Related to COVID-19
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR