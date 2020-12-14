The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) Annual Christmas Charity Raffle.

The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) is organising its annual Christmas Charity Raffle. This year, the raffle will be held via Zoom on Monday 21st December 2020 @ 11.00. Winners will also be announced by email. The chosen charity for 2020 is CYE-CYL; a non-profit organization focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place by organising programmes, community-building events, and workshop sessions to empower people to discover their highest potential.

Raffle tickets are £5 each and can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

Prizes:

Samsung Smart 43″TV – 2020 QLED 4K donated by QIC Global Services Ltd Iberian Products Hamper donated by GII 2 x tickets for the GII Annual Dinner 2021 donated by GII £50 Meal Voucher for Café Rojo donated by Collingwood Insurance Company Limited £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Express donated by Nunos at The Express 1 x magnum bottle of champagne donated by Taurus Insurance Services £50 Debenhams Voucher donated by DAC Beachcroft £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher donated by Masbro Insurance £50 Marks and Spencer Voucher donated by Masbro Insurance £100 Meal Voucher at Nunos at The Caleta donated by Peninsular Underwriting Free 4 hour Financial Review with Senior Consultant (worth £1,000) donated by EFPG

In addition to being in the draw to win some of these fantastic and very generously donated prizes, you can help support a great cause. QIC Global Services Ltd has kick-started the fund-raising by donating an additional £500. For more information on the work CYE-CYL does, please visit https://cyecyl.org/