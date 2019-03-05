The Gibraltar Insurance Institute took part in the Gibraltar Careers Fair last month at the Tercentenary Hall, alongside over 60 organisations from different sectors of business in Gibraltar and representatives of various GoG depts, Essential Services, Higher Education Establishments and Unions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Organised by Bayside School, Westside School, and The Gibraltar College, the event offered students the opportunity to gain advice from a number of professionals from varying fields.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR