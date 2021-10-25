Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding the annual conference event on Saturday 5th February 2022 at the John Mackintosh Hall.



Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), Gib Talks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas. The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

The organisers are inviting applications from members of the general public to speak at next year’s event. Known as Vox Pop talks, these are four different ten-minute slots in which successful applicants will be able to speak about any topics they wish (within particular guidelines), all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community. These will complement the regular fifteen-minute slots for invited speakers, the short-list for which has already been finalised.

There are a number of different ways in which prospective speakers can express their interest and apply for these slots:

E-mail the organisers at [email protected] Contact us on Facebook via the GibTalks event page Contact us on Twitter @gib_talks Leave your name with the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall

Applications will close on Monday 29th November 2021, after which a draw will be held to randomly allocate the four slots. Successful applicants will be contacted shortly thereafter with conditions and guidelines for their participation.