GibSams Awareness Campaign on Public Transport

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport, in conjunction with GibSams, are pleased to announce the rollout of an awareness campaign by way of informational posters throughout bus shelters, bus stop signposts, as well as on the Gibraltar Bus Company fleet buses. GibSams initially approached the Ministry to seek their support in an attempt to better inform the general public of their valued service to the community, particularly during the past couple of years where there has been a concerning incidence of suicides.

GibSams currently provide a confidential helpline offering a listening service to anyone experiencing distress, despair or suicidal feelings. The charity’s Freephone helpline, 116123, is open every day from 6:00pm to midnight. Operational times will increase in the near future once more volunteers are recruited and complete their training.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am pleased to see the positive collaboration amongst my Ministry, GibSams and the Gibraltar Bus Company for a truly worthy cause. The roll out of this awareness campaign throughout our public transport vehicles as well on bus shelters and signposts provides useful information to the public on many frequented routes and thoroughfares throughout Gibraltar”.

The Chairperson of GibSams, Ms Marielou Guerrero said: “We are really grateful to Minister Vijay Daryanani for immediately agreeing to support GibSams in a joint public awareness campaign. We are trying to reach all sectors of the community to inform them that there is help available to them when they need it. They do not have to suffer alone or in silence.

“Our sincere thanks to the team at the Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport for their swift action, our graphic designers for producing the artworks for us, the team at the Gibraltar Bus Company who installed the posters for all their hard work, and to the gentleman who placed these on the buses and shelters, despite the stormy weather! Everyone worked at full speed to make sure the campaign was up and running before Christmas, which for many, can be a very bad time of the year”.