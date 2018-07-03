Gibraltar’s reaction to newest Article 50 negotiation

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the restatement of the established position of the 27 remaining EU Member States.

Gibraltar will continue to work closely with the United Kingdom in the process of its on-going Article 50 negotiation, in which we are fully involved and which the UK has repeatedly stated includes Gibraltar.

This restatement of their established position by the EU changes nothing in that respect.

The Government of Gibraltar claims they have no doubt that with goodwill and through dialogue with our European partners we can reach understandings and advance cooperation so that the language of vetos can become a thing of the past.

In that way, we are sure we will find mutually agreeable resolutions which benefit everyone living and working in and around Gibraltar.