Gibraltar’s National Mitigation & Adaptation Plan (The Climate Change Strategy) was published online on Friday 12th November and can be accessed on the following link: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/environment/climate-change

This Plan was prepared in response to the 2019 Climate Emergency Motion and to fulfil the requirements of the Climate Change Act.

It acknowledges the indisputable effect that humans have had on the climate system and recognises that initiatives to address this need to be stepped up urgently.

Our emissions reductions targets are ambitious, and a clear plan is essential to direct and communicate the actions across all aspects of society that will be required to achieve them. This Plan outlines a roadmap of existing and planned measures to reduce emissions across numerous sectors in Gibraltar – energy, buildings, transport and waste.

Climate change is a far reaching and complex problem. Every sector will need to play its part in responding to the climate emergency – government, businesses and individuals.

Under the terms of the Climate Change Act, Government will report to Parliament on the progress being made towards our emissions reductions targets. This will serve to create accountability and transparency and ensure that promises made are delivered.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, the Hon Prof John Cortes commented, “I am very pleased that we have now produced our National Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, which sets out our ambitions with dealing with the reality of Climate Change and fulfilling our responsibilities as a nation. It will of course need to be updated regularly as we move forward and technologies develop, but it is in my view a good basis for progress.”

