World Oceans Day is a yearly celebration to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet. It looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect the oceans.

The Nautilus Project are really excited to announce that after the last two year’s great successes, we will be hosting our 3rd consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the GFSB. The theme this year will be Life and Livelihoods.

We are on the lookout for local businesses, organisations, charities and clubs that have implemented the highest number of green initiatives including minimising their carbon and plastic footprints.

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.

Implemented Energy Saving practices.

Cutback on single use plastics.

Recycling within workplace.

Reduction in CO2 emissions.

Sustainability within the workplace.

​Prizegiving ceremony is set for World Oceans Day 8th June 2021. A slight setback due to Covid-19 took place last year causing a month’s delay but the awards evening is presently on track.

Deadline for entries is: Monday 17th May 2021 (end of the working day)

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to[email protected] on or before the above date.

Last years’ nine finalists were a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment. We trust that this year is yet to supersede.

Gibraltar Sustainable Awards History

2020 Award Recipients #NewDecadeNewHabits

Gibbeau – Award For Innovation

Eroski Center Gibraltar – Green Business Leaders Award

Europa FC – Sustainability Team Of The Year Award

Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park – Environmental Stewardship Award

Playtech – Daring To Be Greener Award

Rotary Club of Gibraltar – The Green Beacon Award

OTWO – Sustainability Influencers Award

SM Seruya – Sustainability Vision Award

Hassans – The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2020

2019 Award Recipients #TogetherWeCan

Price Waterhouse Coopers –Daring To Be Greener Award

Morrisons Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award

Jyske Bank – Green Business Leaders Award

Ramboll and Gamma Architects – Green Builders Award

University of Gibraltar – Sustainability Team of The Year Award

Eroski Center Gibraltar – The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2019