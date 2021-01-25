-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

World Oceans Day is a yearly celebration to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet. It looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect the oceans.

The Nautilus Project are really excited to announce that after the last two year’s great successes, we will be hosting our 3rd consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the GFSB. The theme this year will be Life and Livelihoods.

We are on the lookout for local businesses, organisations, charities and clubs that have implemented the highest number of green initiatives including minimising their carbon and plastic footprints.

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

  •       Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.
  •       Implemented Energy Saving practices.
  •       Cutback on single use plastics.
  •       Recycling within workplace.
  •       Reduction in CO2 emissions.
  •       Sustainability within the workplace.

​Prizegiving ceremony is set for World Oceans Day 8th June 2021. A slight setback due to Covid-19 took place last year causing a month’s delay but the awards evening is presently on track.

Deadline for entries is: Monday 17th May 2021  (end of the working day)

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to[email protected] on or before the above date.

Last years’ nine finalists were a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment. We trust that this year is yet to supersede.

 

Gibraltar Sustainable Awards History

2020 Award Recipients #NewDecadeNewHabits

GibbeauAward For Innovation

Eroski Center GibraltarGreen Business Leaders Award

Europa FCSustainability Team Of The Year Award

Alameda Wildlife Conservation ParkEnvironmental Stewardship Award

Playtech Daring To Be Greener Award

Rotary Club of Gibraltar The Green Beacon Award

OTWOSustainability Influencers Award

SM SeruyaSustainability Vision Award

HassansThe Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2020

 

2019 Award Recipients #TogetherWeCan

Price Waterhouse Coopers –Daring To Be Greener Award

Morrisons GibraltarSustainability Vision Award

Jyske BankGreen Business Leaders Award

Ramboll and Gamma ArchitectsGreen Builders Award

University of GibraltarSustainability Team of The Year Award

Eroski Center GibraltarThe Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2019

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleJosu de Solaun – Televised Concert
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR