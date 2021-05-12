Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is organising the Spring Visual Arts Competition.

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries for the Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting, Sculpture and Photographic categories may be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery as from Wednesday 12th May 2021 between 3pm and 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 7pm on Friday 14th May 2021.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from: