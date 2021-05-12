-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is organising the Spring Visual Arts Competition.

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries for the Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting, Sculpture and Photographic categories may be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery as from Wednesday 12th May 2021 between 3pm and 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 7pm on Friday 14th May 2021.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

  • The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates
  • John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street
  • City Hall, John Mackintosh Square
  • E-mail: [email protected] or visit www.culture.gi. All entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 25th May to the 5th June 2021.
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleMario Finlayson National Art Gallery Open Day
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR