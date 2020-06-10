Gibraltar Residents Able to Cross the Frontier

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm that, following direct contact between the Chief Minister and the Spanish Minister of the Interior, residents of Gibraltar and EU residents of Gibraltar are now able to cross the frontier into Spain. Once in Spain, citizens are reminded of the need to comply with the ongoing requirements of Phase 3 of the Spanish de-escalation rules from their State of Alert. Those wishing to cross will need a Gibraltar ID or residence card to show residence in Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: “I am very grateful to Minister Fernando Grande- Marlaska for his support and intervention in respect of this matter. I know many people will have been for many weeks now wanting to see loved ones and this decision now permits fluidity to be almost back to normal. I urge people to familiarise themselves with the relevant rules under Spanish law for movement in Spain under Phase 3 of their de-escalation plans before going into Spain so they do not inadvertently breach the rules.”