Gibraltar Represented at the Monaco Yacht Show

Senior representatives from HM Government of Gibraltar participated at the Monaco Yacht Show from 26th to 29th September. Gibraltar’s geographic location and its wide spectrum of maritime services offer a gateway to yachting and cruising in the Mediterranean.

The Monaco Yacht Show is the premier showcase for large yacht designers, builders and services providers. The event brought together representatives from all sectors of Gibraltar’s yachting industry and a team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB), the Gibraltar Maritime Administration (GMA) and the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) co-hosted a ‘Gibraltar Maritime’ stand during the event.

GMA and GPA representatives, as well as Ministry officials, also met with leading figures in the yacht management cluster, promoting the Gibraltar Yacht Registry as the British flag of choice for large yacht owners and yacht builders.

The event was supported by members of the Gibraltar Yachting Business Development Association (GYBDA), representing a variety of sectors, such as yacht insurance, agency and legal services.

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, Gilbert Licudi said: “Gibraltar offers the complete package to yacht owners, builders and crew. We have world-class cruise, port and yachting facilities, underpinned by one of the best vessel registries in the world. Our geographic location is also an invaluable advantage. We can use prestigious events, such those in Monaco, to showcase our services and engage with international clients in a business that continues to grow unabated. HM Government of Gibraltar is committed to developing this sector in partnership with all stakeholders.”

