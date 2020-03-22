Chief Minister’s Statement On – General ‘Lock Down’ of The Population of Gibraltar

My dear fellow Gibraltarians,

The time has come.

We have reached another difficult moment in our work to slow down Coronavirus COVID 19.

As we have seen, the number of persons diagnosed with this cruel disease in Gibraltar creep up, we have noted the sharp increase in persons diagnosed sadly, also in Spain.

The Director of Public Health has now advised that as the virus is in the population, the best way to achieve the social distancing required is to slow the disease to move to a total social lock down.

As a result, at a Cabinet meeting attended by the Leader of the Opposition this morning, we have therefore agreed to issue new regulations for this purpose.

Regulations under the Civil Contingencies Act have therefore been signed by the Minister to provide for the lock down.

In order to give people and businesses time to adjust, the new rules will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday.