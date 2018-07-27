Gibraltar National Day Events

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Day on Monday 10th September 2018.

The events are being organised by the SDGG, with the Gibraltar Cultural Services collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The National Day Celebrations are once again at its original venue in Casemates Square.

Celebrations begin at 9.30am with live music and performances.

This year’s 25thanniversary event will include the Twinning Ceremony between Gibraltar and Kingston, Jamaica, the Freedom of the City Ceremony of the Hon Sir Joe Bossano and the Political Rally. Both the Twinning and Freedom of the City Ceremonies will be organised by the Mayoral Office. Her Worship the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez GMH will be leading on these ceremonies.

A spectator stand of 50 seats for the elderly will be made available on a first come first served basis. There will also be a spectator stand of 50 seats for persons with a mobility disability and a viewing platform to accommodate wheelchair users. Persons wishing to avail themselves of this service must be blue badge holders.

Persons wanting a space at the wheelchair viewing platform or the stand for persons with a mobility disability will be able to obtain tickets on a first come served basis by contacting the Gibraltar Cultural Services directly on telephone 20067236 before 28th August 2018, to register and pick up their ticket.

Ticket holders may be accompanied by one other person. Blue badge to be presented on the collection of tickets. No tickets will be available on the 10thSeptember.

In addition, National Day will also see the return of a British Sign language interpreter who will be coming to Gibraltar, especially for the event.

The programme of the events can be seen here: National Day Events 2018