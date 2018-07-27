Gibraltar National Celebrations

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of the National Celebrations.

The concert will be held on Thursday 6th September 2018 at St Michael’s Cave at 8 pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of the Gibraltar Government, has been able to acquire the services of the following performers:

Jose Maria Gallardo Rey, guitar

Juan Cantarell, conductor

The European Symphony Orchestra The programme includes:

L. van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont

J. Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

L. van Beethoven: Symphony No.7

The Society’s spokesperson commented, ‘We feel very privileged that Jose Maria Gallardo Rey and conductor Juan Cantarell, together with the European Symphony Orchestra will open the 2018/2019 Philharmonic Society’s season with such a magnificent programme.

As ever, we are committed to bringing the world-class artists to Gibraltar and making classical music accessible to everyone.’

Tickets priced at £20 will go on sale as from Monday 30th July and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi. Further information from the Society by telephone on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.

Tickets price includes a return shuttle service from the Public Market and opposite the Cable Car as from 6.30pm.