Gibraltar National Celebrations – Classical Concert

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of the National Celebrations. The concert will be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at St Michael’s Cave at 8pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar have been able to acquire the services of Denis Vlasenko (conductor) and the European Symphony Orchestra.

The All-Tchaikovsky programme includes:

P. I. Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 4

P. I. Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture P. I. Tchaikovsky: 1812 Festival Overture

A Society spokesperson commented, ‘Opening concert of the new season is always an exciting and special moment for the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society as well as for our audience. We feel very privileged that the European Symphony Orchestra under the baton of rising star Denis Vlasenko will open the 2019/2020 concert season with all-Tchaikovsky program that exemplifies the Russian master’s multi-faceted music. As ever, we are committed to bringing the world class artists to Gibraltar and making classical music accessible to everyone.’

Tickets priced at £20 will go on sale as from Friday 19th July and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi. Further information from the Society by telephone on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. Tickets price includes a return shuttle service from the Public Market and opposite the Cable Car as from 6.30pm.