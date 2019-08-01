Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) are proud to announce that tickets for this year’s inaugural Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are now on sale! The ceremony will take place on Saturday 19th October at the Central Hall. Tickets are £5 for any child under 6 and £10 for adults. This includes canapés and a drink of your choice on arrival.

Among this year’s inductees are: Afterhours

William Gomez