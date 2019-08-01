Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) are proud to announce that tickets for this year’s inaugural Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are now on sale! The ceremony will take place on Saturday 19th October at the Central Hall. Tickets are £5 for any child under 6 and £10 for adults. This includes canapés and a drink of your choice on arrival.
Among this year’s inductees are: Afterhours
William Gomez
JADE
Victor Francis
The Valerga Brothers
Aurelio “Lelo” Danino, Charlie Chiappe and Oswin Falquero aka Lelo & The Levants
Hector Cortes
And two more TBA at a later date.
*Intimate ceremonies for Hector Cortes, JADE and Lelo & The Levants will be hosted separate from the others.
Dress Code: Black Tie / Lounge Suit
Tickets can be purchased online at buytickets.gi
https://www.buytickets.gi/events/gibraltar-music-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony-268