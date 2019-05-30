Gibraltar Live Music Society launch new podcast.

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) last week launched their brand new podcast Totally Local.

Totally Local aims to play you all the very best in local music from the past and present and is proudly sponsored by Chestertons Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for the GLMS said: “After the success of our inaugural podcast Straight Outta Gibraltar we decided it was time to focus on playing all the latest releases from the Gibraltar music scene as well as playing some classics. We are very proud also to have Chestertons Gibraltar as the show’s sponsor and their support means the world to us.”

The show will be available bi-weekly every Friday at Midday and to make it a little more exclusive, it will only be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.