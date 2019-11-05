[Due to recent updates, please use this as a final version rather than the printed copy – Editor.]

THURSDAY 14TH NOVEMBER

10:00am

Death of a Translator

Ed Gorman, Nick Higham

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ), 1 hour

Ed Gorman will be interviewed by Nick Higham about his book Death of a Translator.

How the World Thinks

Julian Baggini

John Mackintosh Hall, 1 hour

Philosopher and author Julian Baggini sets out to expand our horizons, exploring the philosophies of Japan, India, China and the Muslim world, as well as the lesser-known oral traditions of Africa and Australia’s first peoples.

12:00

The Gibraltar Heritage Journal

Richard Garcia, Tito Benady

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ), 1 hour

Tito Benady and Richard Garcia will together present the story of the Heritage Journal, considering some of the highlights of earlier editions.

2:00

The Map of Knowledge

Violet Moller, Nick Higham

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Violet Moller will be talking to Nick Higham about her book The Map of Knowledge, which follows the most important scientific ideas from the Ancient Greek world down through the Muslim Empire and the Middle Ages to the European Renaissance.

Brexit Without the Bullshit

Gavin Esler

The Convent (1 hour)

Gavin Esler presents a frank guide to the most momentous change in British life for decades.

4:00 pm

Napoleon. The Man Behind the Myth

Adam Zamoyski

The Convent (1 hour)

Adam Zamoyski dismisses the myths, the anecdotes, and the value judgments of Napoleon.

4:30pm

Where the World Ends

Geraldine McCaughrean

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

Geraldine McCaughrean talks about her Carnegie Medal-winning novel, why she writes adventure, and how fragments of the Past are the perfect trellis up which to grow fiction

5:00pm

Literary Tribute to Mary Chiappe

Ruth O’Callaghan

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour 30 min)

A celebration of the life and work of Mary Chiappe, writer, teacher, and – at only twenty five years of age – Gibraltar’s Minster of Education, including readings from Mary’s novels, poetry and journalism; personal reminiscences; and readings by poet and friend Ruth O’Callaghan from her new collection, Unportioned (Salmon Publishing) which pays tribute to Mary.

7:45

The Festival Opening Dinner

Caleta Hotel (3 hours)

The opening dinner will be prepared by chef and restaurant owner Jeremy Lee.

FRIDAY 15TH NOVEMBER

10:00am

Saving the World. Women: The XX1’s Century Factor for Change

Paola Diana

The Convent (1 hour)

Bestselling author Paola Diana uses her personal experiences to fuel her empowerment discourse on female empowerment, rights and equality.



When the Dogs Don’t Bark: A Forensic Scientist’s Search for the Truth

Professor Angela Gallop

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

One of the world’s leading forensic scientists Professor Angela Gallop talks about her life investigating crime, including cases ranging from the Yorkshire Ripper to the Cardiff Three.

12:00

Behind the Throne: Five Centuries of Life in the Royal Household

Adrian Tinniswood

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

Social historian Adrian Tinniswood takes a look behind the scenes of the royal household from Elizabeth I to the present day.



The Royal Navy in WWI Gibraltar

Jim Ring

The Convent (1 hour)

In this talk (or discussion), Jim explores the role that the Royal Navy played in bringing victory in WW1, and why this has been neglected.

The Smart Neanderthal

Clive Finlayson

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Clive will be interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas as he talks about this latest book The Smart Neanderthal.

1:00pm

Lunch and audience with Jeremy Lee

Jeremy Lee, Donald Sloan

The University of Gibraltar (1 hour)

Chef Jeremy Lee will be preparing a lunch with the team from Bistro Point, speaking to Donald Sloan of the Oxford Cultural Collective about his work.

2:00pm

The Life of John Buchan

Ursula Buchan

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

This presentation aims to trace the life-story of John Buchan, one of the most remarkable writers and public men of the first half of the 20th century.

Where to Find Me

Alba Arikha

The Convent (1 hour)

In addition to discussing her book, Alba will be singing a song she wrote about one of the two main characters, Flora Dobbs.

The Fault

Kitty Sewell

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Kitty is interviewed by Tim Turner and will be reading excerpts from THE FAULT.

4:00pm

Physical Intelligence

Claire Dale, Patricia Peyton

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour 15 min)

Come and learn about a highly successful strategy for raising your performance at work and home so that you can thrive in today’s busy, challenging world.

The Cut Out Girl

Bart van Es, Suzi Feay

The Convent (1 hour)

Bart van Es will be in conversation with Suzi Feay about his Costa Book of the Year winning biography, The Cut Out Girl,

Monkey Tales

Larry Sawchuk, Lianne Tripp

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Monkeys Tales explores the human-macaque experience in Gibraltar using archival, historic, and contemporary sources.

6:00pm

Fake Views? The Donald Trump Book of Covers — Celebrity, Politics and the Press

Ben Arogundade

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Author Ben Arogundade examines Trump’s rise from real estate mogul to the White House, via a unique collection of his newspaper and magazine front covers.

SATURDAY 16TH NOVEMBER

10:00 AM

The Nocturnal Brain

Guy Leschziner

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Dr Leschziner shows how many sleep disorders are as a result of abnormalities of the brain, and what implications these extreme sleep problems have for us all.

Being David Archer and Other Unusual Ways of Earning a Living

Timothy Bentinck, Nick Higham

The Convent (1 hour)

Actor Tim Bentinck takes a behind-the-scenes look at the hugely successful radio series The Archers, and looks back at a varied life that has seen him be the voice of ‘Mind the Gap’ on the Piccadilly Line and sit in the House of Lords.

An Audience with Lord Mark Price

Lord Mark Price, Suzi Feay

The University of Gibraltar (1 hour)

Drawing out the principle and practice of what a fairer and more inclusive workplace might look like.

Get Cracking!

Ann Bryant

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

A strongly interactive event cracking codes, listening to a story set to music, hearing about the life of an author and much more, including a bit of body percussion!

11:00am

The Art Of Graphic Story Telling

Sally Bayley

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour 30 min)

Author Dr Sally Bayley will lead an interactive talk based on her literary memoir, Girl With Dove

12:00

The Life and Legend of the Sultan Saladin

Jonathan Phillips

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

This talk traces Sultan Saladin’s emergence as the rising star of an ambitious Kurdish clan

1:00

Lunch and Audience with Ching He Huang

Ching He Huang, Donald Sloan

The O’Callaghan Eliott Hotel (1 hour)

Ching He Huang will prepare a lunch with the team at the O’Callaghan Eliot Hotel.

2:00

Under the Wire

Paul Conroy

The Convent (1 hour)

An account of the tragic death of Marie Colvin and a war photographer’s harrowing and daring escape from one of the most dangerous cities on earth.

Partition Voices: Untold British Stories

Kavita Puri

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ)

Puri records a series of testimonies that reveal the Indian Partition’s enduring legacy for British South Asians and their descendants in Britain today.

4:00pm

An Audience with Lord Patten

Lord Chris Patten, Nick Higham

The Convent (1 hour)

Lord Patten is likely to talk about some the issues raised in his recent books – First Confession, Not Quite the Diplomat, What Next and East/West.

SUNDAY 17TH NOVEMBER

10:00am

The Travelling Vet

Jonathan Cranston

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Step into the world of The Travelling Vet as Cranston shares some of his most memorable escapades in his 13-year career as a veterinary surgeon.

Grandmothers

Salley Vickers

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

Salley Vickers talks about her story of three very different women and their relationship with the younger generation.

12:00

Tangier: From the Romans to the Rolling Stones

Richard Hamilton

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Richard Hamilton, explores Tangier’s hotels, cafés, alleyways and darkest secrets.

Double Crossed: A Complete Betrayal

Brian Wood

The Convent (1 hour)

In this compelling story, Brian speaks powerfully and movingly about the three battles in his life as a soldier

‘What Kind of Playwright Am I?’ – Overcoming the Impostor Syndrome

Julian Felice

John Mackintosh Hall (1 hour)

Julian’s talk will focus on his attempts to overcome the Impostor Syndrome as manifested by his initial insecurities with being labeled a ‘playwright’.

2:00pm

Beating Osteoporosis

Diana Moran

The Convent (1 hour)

Celebrating her 80th birthday Diana Moran’s new book has been written in association with the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

4:00pm

A Pictorial History of Gibraltar

Sam Benady, Sarah Devincenzi

The Gibraltar Garrison Library (Festival HQ) (1 hour)

Sarah and Sam will be presenting their illustrated overview of Gibraltar history, the result of many years of patient and loving research.

7:45pm

Festival Closing Dinner

Ching He Huang

Sunborn Gibraltar (3 hours)

The closing dinner will be prepared by Ching He Huang alongside the team at the Sunborn Gibraltar.