Another historic win for Gibraltar

Gibraltar follows historic win in Armenia with another 3 points, as they score 2 – 1 against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League.

Despite going a goal down, the home side battled their way to their first home win in a UEFA competition.

Following on from Saturday’s performance, some might have expected Gibraltar to be fatigued, but they showed a huge amount of spirit to come from behind and win two second half goals in 5 minutes, turning the game on its head. Cabrera first, with a fine header just after the hour mark, finishing off Lee Casciaro’s pinpoint cross to bring Gibraltar level, and then Joseph Chipolina, in the 66th minute, with his second match-winning goal in 3 days.

At the back, Goldwin’s fine form continues; not much he could do for the goal, but otherwise he was again fantastic.

Roy Chipolina’s vital, goal-line clearance at 2-1 was another highlight, but across the park, each and every man out there has played out of their skin over the past 2 games, and have come away with 2 spectacular wins, placing them second in their group.